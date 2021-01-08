 Skip to main content
Sharon McPike: Thompson's plans for prison education deserve support

Dear Editor: Tommy Thompson, there you go again. Another idea destined to be successful. You never quit looking for ways to make our state an example for the rest of the country to follow. I’ve taught in the prison system and realize the broad amount of talent to be cultivated. I pray for your idea to be nurtured and supported by the state “community.” “FORWARD.”

Sharon McPike

Lodi

