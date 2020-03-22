Sharon Krebs: Lack of coronavirus kits, supplies stems from prioritizing profit

Dear Editor: The story behind the lack of testing kits for the coronavirus tells us all we need to know about the market-driven, neoliberal conversion of our country since Ronald Reagan. We don’t have test kits or vaccines because our first priority is to privatize the manufacture and distribution of these products so some corporate entity can make billions of dollars. Instead of using existing test kits, the citizens of this country are forced to wait for a U.S. corporate entity to reinvent something that is already out there. What’s a few thousand deaths when there’s money to be made? The same situation exists with our privatized health insurance system. Insurance executives skim billions of dollars in profit from our premiums, making insurance unaffordable for a large number of American citizens. But what’s a little collateral damage when there’s money to be made? Yes, the real God of this country is Profit, slavishly obeyed, worshiped and loved above all other gods.
Sharon Krebs
Madison
