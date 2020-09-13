Sharon Kilfoy: Skidmore's voice is unmistakable

Dear Editor: In response to the Sept. 3 Cap Times story, "Madison alder denies using derogatory profanity during Tuesday meeting."
Anyone who has attended as many Common Council meetings as I have would recognize Paul Skidmore’s voice.
We do not need to see his face — his voice is absolutely unmistakable.
Sharon Kilfoy
Madison
