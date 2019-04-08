Dear Editor: I say, let’s all throw a super huge thank-you party for Paul Soglin. Maybe it could be something on the order of Freakfest on State Street — where the entire city could turn out to wish him well and say thanks. Perhaps Paul could be part of the parade at this year’s Willy Street Fair — or at another community celebration that specifically includes a time to acknowledge him. Whether we did or did not vote for him this time — or the last time, or the first time — we all owe Paul a debt of gratitude.
Sharon Kilfoy
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.