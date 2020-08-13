Sharon Jones: Online school helped me achieve my goals

Dear Editor: With back to school right around the corner, there’s no doubt that parents are already in the process of deciding whether or not to send their kids back to an in-person learning environment. Although I wasn’t in school during a global pandemic, I still made a similarly tough decision to leave my brick-and-mortar school and go online at Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA).
The time I spent in brick-and-mortar school wasn’t great, as I was brutally bullied by my peers. But having a bad experience at brick-and-mortar schools isn’t the only reason to make a switch. Right now, the country is being bullied itself by COVID-19, a nationwide pandemic. We both have a common solution that can help prevent the spread: online school. And believe it or not, online learning can be the best solution to that problem.
I had an incredible experience in the virtual classroom. I loved that I could get as much work done as I wanted. I could work ahead if I needed to as well, and I actually understood comprehended lessons better with the virtual classroom set up than in-person. Prior to online school, I struggled in my classes. But I ended up graduating from WIVA with a 4.0 GPA.
I now run my own business from home, and I love it. It’s a business, which is mostly online, for healthy and toxin free living. Online learning really helped me comprehend the digital world. It’s a path that works. It also gave me more confidence in communicating and more drive to do things I love and achieve my goals.
Sharon Jones
McFarland
