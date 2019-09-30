Dear Editor: On Sept. 19, Sen. Fred Risser and Reps. Sondy Pope and Dianne Hesselbein introduced the End of Life Options Act. This bill would empower citizens who wish to have control over the end of their life. It gives the mentally capable person who is terminally ill the ability to obtain and self-ingest medicines in order to die peaceably, with dignity and without pain.
A recent letter in the Cap Times presented unsubstantiated claims of coercion and disaster, should this law come to pass. However, the concept of death with dignity is catching hold across the country. Fear-mongering cannot stop the desire of people to control their own lives. Nine states and the District of Columbia have laws creating this option for their citizens, giving over 20% of Americans access to medical aid in dying.
No data demonstrates a stampede to negative consequences; the state of Oregon’s law, in force since 1994, shows a track record of appropriate and civilized choice. This does not replace, nor preclude, the increase in palliative care.
The option for a patient to seek a painless end is not a choice that many or most would make, but it is a choice that should be available. Canada, as well as several European nations, have recognized this need for legalized medical-assisted death with dignity. Minnesota recently held a hearing on a similar bill; it’s time Wisconsin also moved forward.
Sharon Gaskill
Black Earth
