Sharon Corrigan: Vote Holly Hatcher for Dane County Board District 26

Dear Editor: Middleton voters are fortunate to have the opportunity to elect a forward-thinking leader as their next Dane County Board Supervisor. Holly Hatcher, a registered nurse and community volunteer, approaches problem-solving from a public health perspective. Whether the issue is zoning, transportation, criminal justice or human services, Holly believes that policy decisions need to ensure that our community grows healthy families and individuals who have the opportunity to succeed. I encourage Middleton voters in District 26 to join me in supporting Holly Hatcher for Dane County Supervisor. Holly is the leader we need today.
Sharon Corrigan
Middleton
