Dear Editor: Shelia Stubbs and I serve together as colleagues on the Dane County Board. As chair of the board, I have the opportunity to work with her closely on the major issues facing Dane County. Her dedication to her constituents, her strong grasp of complex issues, and her courage in doing what is right make her one of the outstanding supervisors in our county. Shelia’s leadership and vision on criminal justice reform have moved the ball forward, most notably in creating the Community Restorative Justice Court. She knows how to turn ideas into policy that can be passed into law. At a time when we face significant challenges in state government, Shelia has the best combination of experience, passion, and tenacity to meet those challenges. I urge you to join with me in supporting her in Assembly District 77 on Aug. 14.
Sharon Corrigan
Middleton
