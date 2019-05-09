Dear Editor: Jimmy Anderson's op-ed piece brought me to tears. He is an amazing man with equally amazing attitude and fortitude!
We agree with him 100 percent. Medical marijuana is legal in Arizona. We have friends using it to help with the terrible side effects of chemotherapy and radiation, debilitating panic attacks, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. All receive great relief.
At some point in the future, marijuana will be legal across the 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. It is way past time to stand up to big pharma!
But until then, how many people are we willing to let suffer? What if that spinal cord injured person was you, your beloved or your precious child?
Shari and Conn Huffaker
McFarland
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.