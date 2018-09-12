Dear Editor: I am a widowed mother of a young child. I have several pre-existing conditions that are common to many — breast cancer, osteoporosis, and a heart condition. If the Trump administration and Republican-controlled Congress have their way, I may no longer have affordable access to the health care I need to be able to support my child and myself. Maybe you are in a similar boat?
In the last few years, I’ve watched the Trump administration and the Republican-controlled Congress work to obliterate much of the progress our country has painstakingly made toward affordable, quality health care.
It’s clear that the Republican leadership is no longer working on behalf of its constituents. Instead, they’re working for powerful corporations and special interests that pour millions of dollars into their campaigns, without considering the impact to actual people — or perhaps not caring.
Let’s be clear about what’s at stake in the November midterm election. The winners of this election will play a huge role in keeping quality health care accessible and affordable, as well as holding pharmaceutical companies accountable. Luckily, our senator, Tammy Baldwin, has made fighting for health care access one of her main priorities.
Baldwin has championed health care reforms that protected people with pre-existing conditions, and now she is taking on the drug and insurance companies to stop the expansion of junk plans. I know that she cares, because this issue touched her personally as a child with medical pre-existing conditions.
Please, please don’t sit this election out. Tammy needs all of our support — the people’s support. Not the corporations’ support. That’s what I’ll be thinking about when I head to the polls Nov. 6, and I hope you will too.
Shannon Thielman
Wausau
