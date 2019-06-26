Dear Editor: We recommend denying the ATC’s proposed Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line. We are residents, business owners and employees, neighboring the proposed line site. We rely on the tourism that feeds our fragile rural small town economies.
Our concerns:
There is no demand for the additional electricity regionally.
Local farms stand to lose their organic certifications and health of their animals from these lines.
The energy industry is rapidly evolving. ATC’s lines may be obsolete before they can be used in 2023, or soon into their projected lifetime.
When these lines become obsolete, ATC has no responsibility to remove the lines or restore the surroundings, leaving costs to the public.
ATC has not provided validated third-party proof that their previous projects have not harmed wildlife and environmental ecosystems where they’ve installed similar towers. This is a gaping hole in our legislation.
These towers will undeniably impact our tourist draw, and Driftless tourism economies will suffer.
Our economy, livelihoods and connection to this place and one another depends on a healthy ecosystem. These lines will severely interrupt the spirit of the Driftless and likely destroy the sense of place that brings us and holds us here.
It is immoral that a private company can enforce eminent domain on private residents.
$500 million is much better spent funding a comprehensive energy plan, serving us into the future and considering the entire ecosystem of humans, wildlife and plant life, that harmonizes instead of dominates and threatens.
Shannon Porter on behalf of 31 additional signers
Spring Green
