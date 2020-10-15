Shannon Kehoe: End the blame game and get COVID-19 under control

Dear Editor: With coronavirus cases spiking in several UW campus towns, Wisconsinites quickly point the finger at each other. Students and families blame UW for poor planning and limited testing, UW blames students for high-risk behaviors, and public health blames UW and the lack of statewide policies for amplifying the pandemic.
The UW system opened campuses to students during a peak of cases in Wisconsin. One week into fall classes, two dorms in Madison were quarantined and cases on and off campus continued to rise. While dorms were quarantined, UW announced the football season would resume despite its initial messaging to protect players and fans and against public health recommendations.
While students should be held accountable for not following UW policy, UW cannot put all of the blame on students. The Badger Pledge should not be used to scapegoat students when UW decisions have contributed to these issues.
Inconsistent policies across Wisconsin make it easy for Wisconsinites to participate in risky behaviors and confuse the messaging around the seriousness of the virus.
Wisconsin needs to end the blame game and work with public health professionals to protect our safety and get Wisconsin cases under control.
Shannon Kehoe
MPH student
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!