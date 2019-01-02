Dear Editor: According to a Dec. 7 list in the New York Times, President Trump has insulted at least 550 people and institutions since starting his run for president. It does not include recent attacks on the Federal Reserve Board. The list starts with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, so you could say there are a few who deserve Trump’s criticism.
He has pretty much attacked every American institution. The list is astounding:-the FBI, the CIA, generals, diplomats, the Senate, the judiciary and so on. Basically it’s him and his followers against the entire world. To me it is clear that by delegitimizing all others he alone will be the only legitimate authority left standing.
Most people would agree this is a good definition of a dictator. Like some say about the climate discussion, perhaps we will continue to argue until it is too late. We’ll know he’s getting serious when he starts to delegitimize his ardent supporters, much as Adolph Hitler did with Rohm in The Night of The Long Knives.
Shane Vondra
Poynette
