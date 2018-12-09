Dear Editor: Almost scary to think about what Republican voters and their representatives would do if the shoe was on the other foot. I'm sure they would be civil and peacefully protesting, especially after Republican President Donald Trump weighed in with a "presidential" tweet.
Shane Vondra
Poynette
