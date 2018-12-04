Dear Editor: Given the fact that the political parties are so well oiled and funded they can dismantle the status quo overnight, at some point a bill needs to be introduced that immediately emasculates the sitting executive and the other branches when there is a power shift. Considering the deviousness of most of our present crop of politicians, and the well-funded dark groups developing these tactics, the losers should give up their seats minutes, not hours, after an election is called. Of course this will not happen, so maybe voters should consider freeing ourselves from these two tiresome parties. The two parties have no problem rendering voters irrelevant.
It seems we're entering a new era of politics, the kind we used to naively believe did not happen in Wisconsin, or the USA. With President Trump at the head of the Republican Party, we are now conditioned to expect anything, and to accept that no outrageous act or lie is too outrageous to be absolutely unacceptable in America.
The bottom isn't even in sight yet.
Shane Vondra
Poynette
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.