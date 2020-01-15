Shahen Boghoussian: Both parties have supported endless wars

Dear Editor: Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, Democrats are quick to call President Trump a war criminal and a threat to our national security. While the criticism is warranted — the assassination of Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, likely violated international law, and his death will undoubtedly result in retaliation — it comes off as superficial and politically convenient. It's easy for Democrats to deride Trump's warmongering in the Middle East, but when it comes to their own party, Democrats, for the most part, remain silent.
One of the main concerns voiced by Democrats is that the Trump administration took action in Iran without the consultation of Congress. However, President Obama did the same thing in 2011. Without approval from Congress nor reason to believe events in the region threatened national security, President Obama decided to bomb Libya and remove Gadhafi from power. Democrats defended his decision at the time, arguing that the president did not need congressional authorization to launch such attacks. Aside from a few libertarian-leaning Republicans and anti-war Democrats, the majority of Congress went along. It should also be noted that Democratic leaders did not act against Obama when he escalated the war in Afghanistan, sending thousands of additional troops.
The reality is that both parties advocate for endless wars all while painting the president they support as a dove.
Shahen Boghoussian
Solana Beach, California
