Seth Jensen: Will JP Morgan Chase shareholders vote for clean energy?

Dear Editor: Shareholders of JP Morgan Chase have the opportunity to vote in favor of a clean energy future. At their annual meeting on May 19, shareholders will be asked to vote for three resolutions that ask the company to:

1. report on whether and how it plans to align its portfolio activity with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement;

2. report on how it is managing the risks of its most harmful fossil fuel financing, such as those in tar sands oil production; and

3. establish an independent chair of the Board.

Shareholders also will be able to vote to remove Lee Raymond from the Chase Board. As the former CEO of Exxon Mobil, Mr. Raymond was the architect of Exxon’s long-term campaign of climate change science denial. He has already served on the JP Morgan Chase board for 32 years.