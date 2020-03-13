Sebastian Heinz: MMSD must close schools now

Dear Editor:
Dear Interim Superintendent Belmore,
You state, “At this time, Public Health Madison & Dane County is working with school districts to keep them open as long as possible.” May I ask what your goal is with this policy?
This is an exponentially growing outbreak. Roughly every 4-6 days, the number of cases doubles. It means that, given even the official CDC estimate of 1,663 cases, most of the U.S. population would be infected within 2-3 months. This outbreak will accelerate until it runs out of targets, unless we stop it first.
What signal are you waiting for to close schools? Is it the first confirmed case in each school? This approach would work in countries like Japan or South Korea that deploy massive testing, where every potential COVID-19 case can be identified quickly. But there is virtually no testing here. The few-thousand tests that have been administered across the US are infuriatingly inadequate. We are fighting this virus blindfolded!
Yes. We MUST support families who rely on school meals NOW. But imagine what it will be like for these families when everybody is quarantined a month from now? Find out who in your schools is dependent on school meals and ask the governor for emergency funds to provide them at home.
As an astrophysicist, I am used to thinking in orders of magnitude that have no equivalent in every day experience. Perhaps that gives me a different appreciation for the fundamentally different nature of this pandemic. We must abandon our reflexive instinct to keep things as they are for as long as possible. Please understand what exponential growth truly means, how terrifyingly efficient it is. We count on you to lead the school district with vision and compassion. Close Madison schools now. Do not wait another day. Every. Day. Counts.
Sebastian Heinz
Madison
