Dear Editor: I urge my fellow District 13 residents to vote for Tag Evers in the April 2 election. In his conversations with me and many other residents, he has demonstrated strong abilities in listening, gathering and distilling key information, communicating, and leading on matters that are vital to all Madisonians, as well as to District 13 residents.
Tag’s focused, intelligent, well-informed approach to every issue has impressed me from the start, and his energy continues to amaze me. These strengths will serve him well in the high-stress, challenging environment of city politics. He will focus his energy and talents on the critical issues of the day, including environmental quality, racial inequities, and accessibility in public transportation, and he is truly one who could help us make the long-needed progress in those areas.
Tag is also a firm believe in transparency and grassroots engagement — two aspects that are sorely needed for the health of our democracy. I am voting for Tag and will stand behind him in his quest to keep Madison a beautiful city and to strive for improvements that will make the city an even better place to live.
Scott Spoolman
Madison
