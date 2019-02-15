Dear Editor: I’ll vote for Tag Evers in the upcoming primary. It takes only a few minutes talking with him to realize he is a straight shooter with keen intelligence and focused energy. He’s an excellent communicator with a positive, can-do spirit. He wants to tackle the issues that District 13 residents must all be concerned about, and he takes stands on those issues that are well researched and well thought out. He is a grassroots candidate who calls on all of us to work together to solve problems. He will represent District 13 tirelessly in tackling the issues that all Madisonians, regardless of district borders, will have to face in coming years.
Scott Spoolman
Madison
