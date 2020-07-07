Scott Spoolman: Oppose proposed Enbridge extension of Line 5

Dear Editor: As a former Northwoods resident and one who loves northern Wisconsin, especially the area around the proposed Enbridge extension of Line 5, I am adamantly opposed to the proposal for several reasons:
• For the same reason the Bad River Band does not want the pipeline running across the reservation — the threat to its water resources — it makes absolutely no sense to run the line around the reservation. It would be an even bigger threat to those precious waterways, for it would still cross them — 186 times, according to the permit request.
• To replace a straight-line crossing of the Bad River Reservation with a meandering line around the reservation, at least three times as long, greatly increases the odds of leaks and ruptures in the operating line and during construction.
• One of our most precious and beautiful resources, Copper Falls State Park, would have the pipeline running on three sides of it, crossing both of the ancient rivers that join in the park to make it a completely unique and precious resource.
• Enbridge has a bad record for pipeline maintenance and compliance with regulations. Line 5 has already spilled some 30 times over the years. With more than 100 documented violations of state water protection measures, Enbridge is one of the last companies I want to trust with caring for precious resources.
• Wisconsin residents receive none of the benefits of this pipeline as it flows out of and back into Canada. Enbridge uses our precious public and private lands and waterways for a money-saving shortcut. At the same time, we assume all of the considerable risk of an environmental catastrophe.
Any one of these reasons would be enough to say NO to this proposal. We can send our comments to the DNR until July 11 at DNROEEACOMMENTS@WI.GOV.
Scott Spoolman
Madison
