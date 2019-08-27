Dear Editor: Edgewood High School and its neighbors negotiated in good faith through a long and arduous process to balance the school’s needs with the needs of surrounding neighborhoods. The result was a planning process that served that purpose well. Edgewood’s schools benefited greatly with building additions, a new dormitory, a new arts center, and at least 12 other improvement projects. The neighbors have generously supported these improvements and have benefited from the presence of a fine and steadily improving institution. The planning process has worked.
Now Edgewood High School wants to build a lighted, amplified-sound stadium to host many competitive events per season in a variety of different sports, including events for non-Edgewood teams. All of that is outside of the master plan, and there is a reason. The substantially higher level of noise, traffic, street parking and other aspects of athletic events in such a stadium would impact the neighborhood negatively.
Edgewood wants to abandon its master plan, which would mean abandoning a long, well-honed relationship with its neighbors along with a carefully developed process through which all parties’ needs were balanced.
It would be better for Edgewood to stay with the master plan and to resume the tradition of working with its neighbors in order to continue to meet its needs while balancing them against the needs of its neighbors. It would be better for the city to preserve the planning process, retain the faith of its citizens, protect the integrity of its neighborhoods, and reject the resolution to allow Edgewood to withdraw from the master plan.
Scott Spoolman
Madison
