Dear Editor: Would someone please explain to me how people can be so enamored with electric cars (no fossil fuel, no greenhouse gases) while also being so vehemently opposed to what would be necessary to meet the exponential increase in electricity demand if/when everyone has one?
I don't believe anyone has yet discovered a way of generating megawatts from people's positive life force.
Scott Sallstrom
Fitchburg
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.