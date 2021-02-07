Scott Prinster: Sheila Briggs has lifelong commitment to Wisconsin public education

Dear Editor: I will be voting for Sheila Briggs to be our next state superintendent of public instruction, and I hope that you will join me at the spring primary on Feb. 16 to do the same.
Briggs currently serves as one of Wisconsin’s five assistant state superintendents, and it’s under her leadership there that I’ve come to know and admire her qualities as an enthusiastic, strong and effective leader. In the Division for Academic Excellence, where we work to create more successful students through improvements in teaching, I have seen how Briggs leads by surrounding herself with competent people and encouraging them to become even more effective. I know that an administration under her leadership would bring together the best minds and the hardest workers in our state, rather than the easy and comfortable choices who are closest at hand.
What makes me proudest of her leadership and of my work with her is her deep and visible commitment to educational equity. She has pushed hard for our division to acknowledge where we must do better for our students — all of them — even when that push has been uncomfortable for some. And each strategy we pursue is shown with solid research to produce better student outcomes. I love my job because I know that the work I do with Briggs leads to real improvements in Wisconsin’s schools.
Sheila Briggs has demonstrated her lifelong commitment to Wisconsin's public education. While some educators are caught by surprise in what state leadership asks of them, she has already shown that she is able to get things done, even in the messy world of politics. I hope that you will join me in voting for Sheila Briggs on Feb. 16!
Scott Prinster
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.