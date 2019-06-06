Dear Editor: A recent John Nichols column belittling Congressman Duffy’s support of President Trump shows why people have lost faith in the news. Rather than sticking to the issues and making a reasoned argument on the facts, the author would rather falsely attack the character of Congressman Duffy — repeating out of context statements edited to be misleading. The facts are that Duffy went eight months without a paycheck and when he talked about the sacrifice to run for office he was attacked by Democrats. The comments in question related to the real struggle to support a large, growing family. But that doesn’t fit the narrative.
It is possible to have an honest debate on the policies of President Trump. For example, his policies have led to record low levels of unemployment and a booming economy. But those are facts. The Democrats in Washington, and here in Madison, would rather continue endless, baseless investigations. In that context, it’s not unreasonable for the president to assume Democrat leadership isn’t working in good faith to solve our nation’s problems.
Ironically, while the editorial lambasts the president’s supposed lack of decorum, it simultaneously slings unrelated and misleading attacks on Congressman Duffy. President Trump has only been in office a short time, but the author has been in this business for decades. The divisiveness in our politics today didn’t start and won’t end with President Trump. We should expect and get more from "journalists."
Scott Grabins
Verona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.