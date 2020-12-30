Scott Faust: More voting is the way to preserve democracy

Dear Editor: President Trump has filed over 50 lawsuits challenging our democratic election and not a single judge of any stripe has confirmed fraud of any nature. Trump’s own administration's Homeland Security and Justice departments have declared the presidential election without fraud.
The time is now for all Americans to declare their support for democracy. Allow not the likes of Madison and Washington politicians to enact hurdles to voting.
Encourage our fellow citizens to vote and let the political chips fall where they may.
Patriotism is more than standing for the national anthem and supporting our troops. It is also defending our democracy and our individual rights that flow from it. More voter participation is the only means of preserving our democracy for our children and grandchildren.
Scott Faust
Sun Prairie
