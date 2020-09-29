Scott Faust: Inequality bodes ill for future

Dear Editor: Recent protest, anger and violence have been directed at the most obvious agency of social control, the police, but this focus nibbles around the edges of the salient problem vexing our democracy — economic inequality and the propaganda that divides us and turns us upon one another.
Scholars for centuries have warned of the societal destruction wrought by economic inequality. Revolution and profound unrest litter history when elites gain disproportionately to the common person. Jonathon Swift wrote that a society that cannot feed its members is an embarrassment (read food insecurity in American homes). Adam Smith wrote of the dangers facing the people as monied interest combine efforts for self-serving gains as workers are prevented from uniting by legal constraint (read so called right-to-work laws).
As one-tenth of Americans control 90% of our wealth (an intentional understatement in an attempt to be fair), we are assailed with lies intended to divide, including how some groups lack work ethic, some groups unfairly seek wage growth, and some groups are prone to criminality.
Do not let the ultra-powerful and ultra-rich force your eye off the ball. Every child in every American city deserves well-funded schools, every worker deserves a living wage, every human being deserves well-funded schools, every worker deserves a living wage, and every human being deserves adequate food and quality health care.
Scott Faust
Sun Prairie
