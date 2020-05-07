Scott Eastwood: Don't let rural America get lost in the noise

Dear Editor: Recently, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously against the Environmental Protection Agency’s abuse of refinery exemptions. These harmful waivers, given to major oil companies, have pushed biofuels out of the market by allowing refiners to circumvent blending requirements. The result has been increased pain and uncertainty for the tens of thousands of Wisconsin families who drive our biofuel industry. Under pressure from our rural champions in Congress, the EPA opted not to appeal the decision, but only days later, the agency announced plans to indefinitely delay enforcing the law.

President Trump promised to be a champion for rural America, but the EPA has made a habit of breaking that pledge. Now is a chance to make it right. To help alleviate the challenges facing our farmers and local economies, the agency must apply the 10th Circuit ruling nationwide, immediately, and end the reduction in demand caused by the waivers. We’re looking for support from our leaders in Washington now more than ever, and this is one step that would offer a clear signal that rural America’s priorities are not getting lost in the noise.

Scott Eastwood

Sun Prairie

