Scott Coenen: Nuclear a key part of state's energy mix

Dear Editor: Here at the Wisconsin Conservative Energy Forum, we believe in an all-of-the-above strategy for energy generation in the state of Wisconsin.
Nuclear power has played a vital role in Wisconsin's energy mix for several decades. The Point Beach Nuclear Plant has been in operation since 1970. According to a recent UW-Whitewater study, the plant contributes more than $800 million per year to the state’s economy. This includes hundreds of good-paying jobs.
Point Beach also generates 1,200 megawatts of clean energy, which is 14% of the electricity generated in Wisconsin, and powers 950,000 homes and businesses. That’s a staggering amount of power. While renewable energy projects are being built across the state and Midwest, it is important for our state to maintain a strong nuclear profile to work in conjunction with new renewable resources.
NextEra Energy, the owner and operator of Point Beach, is also one of the largest developers of wind and solar power in the world. In recent years NextEra has developed three largescale solar projects in Wisconsin totaling 400 megawatts of solar power. While new resources such as solar, wind and battery storage will play an increasingly large role in the future of our electric grid, nuclear power still has an important stabilizing role on our grid.
Having a diverse mix of energy sources benefits Wisconsin, and the Point Beach Nuclear Plant will and should be an important part of that mix for the next 20 years.
Scott Coenen
Madison
