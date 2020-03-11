Scot McCullough: All state workers need paid time off to limit coronavirus spread

Dear Editor: Recently, Gov. Evers sent an e-mail to all state workers outlining what the state is doing and what people should do in the case of a coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin. Among other things, the email says that people should stay home from work when they are sick.
There are approximately 2,300 state workers who are classified as limited term employees, or LTEs. LTEs do not receive any paid time off for sick days, vacation or state holidays, and are often among the lowest paid state workers. Losing wages due to sickness is difficult for anyone, but is an even greater burden for those living paycheck to paycheck. When the choice is to stay home and lose pay or to just muscle through what feels like a cold so that you can pay the bills, lots of people go to work.
The governor's message and outlined plan has failed to recognize and address this massive issue. No paid sick days for some workers puts everyone in society at risk as the disease spreads faster. This doesn't affect just state offices, but thousands of other workplaces and jobs across the state (especially food service, hospitality and custodial jobs).
Gov. Evers should do everything in his power to extend paid sick days to all state workers, including LTEs, as a part of serious plan to limit the spread of coronavirus (and other disease) throughout the state.
Scot McCullough
Madison
