Dear Editor: We are supporting Kaleem Caire for the Madison School Board. Kaleem knows Madison. He graduated from West High School and was raised on Madison’s south side near the Boys and Girls Club. He has a daughter currently at West and a son at Jefferson Middle School. He has a bachelor’s degree in education from UW-Madison. His No. 1 commitment has always been to ensure the best educational opportunities for our youth.
Kaleem recognizes that MMSD’s current curriculum and test-heavy approach is not preparing young people for the 21st century. He wants to de-emphasize the intense focus on testing to allow more room for innovation and creativity in the classroom. He is a strong supporter of teachers, believing they need to be able to use their professional expertise, with appropriate support and coaching when needed, to try different strategies to reach all students.
Kaleem believes that the current “positive behavior education policy” is not working for anyone —students, teachers, parents. He knows the challenges students bring with them to school, and knows there are better ways to address behavior issues, not the least of which is to strengthen the important relationship between teachers, students, and families.
Kaleem deeply understands the complexity of education. With 25 years working in education, he knows the importance of an environment of high expectations, caring and love. He understands how critical support and involvement of parents and families are in young people’s lives. And he knows it takes a community to help educate every child. He is a systems thinker, asking tough questions that encourage us to think beyond the status quo. Strong public schools create a strong foundation for our community.
Dana Scheckel, Jan O’Neill and Susanne Treiber
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.