Savion Castro: Melissa Sargent is the right choice for education in Senate District 16

Dear Editor: As a proud La Follette High School graduate, and a current MMSD School Board member, I know firsthand the disparities and inequities that continue to pervade our public school system.
My experience growing up in Madison, experiencing poverty and homelessness, and graduating from MMSD as a student of color with a disability, is testament to that. I know that students like me are not problems to be managed and controlled — we have the lived experiences and agency to transform schools into the equitable learning communities that all students deserve. We need leaders in public office who understand this basic tenet, and will champion for equity in our educational systems.
Yet, as data from the Department of Public Instruction shows, significant gaps remain for students of color, English learners, those with a disability, and students who are economically disadvantaged. This is not just a Madison issue — far too many of our state’s public schools continue to fall behind in closing these gaps.
There is work to be done at all levels to ensure that students have the support and resources necessary to succeed. In the state Legislature, Melissa Sargent has always been a champion for fully funding our public schools, supporting educators, and investing in educational opportunity and equity.
As a proud East High and UW-Madison graduate herself, and a parent to four children who have attended (two still attending) MMSD, Melissa has experienced the strengths and challenges that our K-12 public school systems carry. Melissa will continue to work to ensure that all students in our state have access to a quality education.
I am confident that Melissa will continue to advocate for educational justice, and is the right choice for education in Senate District 16.
Savion Castro
Madison
