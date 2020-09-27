 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sarah Yonan: Tell Johnson to wait to appoint a new SCOTUS justice

Sarah Yonan: Tell Johnson to wait to appoint a new SCOTUS justice

Dear Editor: Upon Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, we at March for Our Lives are dedicated to ensuring democracy. Our courts, our voice. We are starting a letter writing campaign to Sen. Ron Johnson to advocate to wait until after inauguration to appoint a new SCOTUS justice.

https://meet.google.com/linkredirect?authuser=1&dest=https%3A%2F%2Ffb.me%2Fe%2F5gXRra259

https://meet.google.com/linkredirect?authuser=1&dest=https%3A%2F%2Fforms.gle%2FeGgVVc6M4cSGC4ra6

Sarah Yonan

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics