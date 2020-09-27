Sarah Yonan: Tell Johnson to wait to appoint a new SCOTUS justice

Dear Editor: Upon Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, we at March for Our Lives are dedicated to ensuring democracy. Our courts, our voice. We are starting a letter writing campaign to Sen. Ron Johnson to advocate to wait until after inauguration to appoint a new SCOTUS justice.
Sarah Yonan
Madison
