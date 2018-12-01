Dear Editor: To me, the most chilling sentences in Lindsay Christian’s “Out of the Box” were these: “I had to make 450 pizzas ... add 1,650 square foot beer hall” (Tony Schultz, Stoney Acres Farm), and “From CSA members, there’s a lot of desire … to imagine an idyllic beautiful place” (Eric Elderbrock, Elderberry Farms).
Community-supported agriculture (CSA) was an innovation designed to alleviate some of the risk small farmers undertake by sharing the cost with the people they feed. Twenty-five years later, the fed have become a monster. Forget the “customer is king” — the customer is a restless, cranky baby.
Marketers brought you a world where customers now expect customization in every purchase from a latté to a Lexus. Meanwhile CSA farmers compete against more widely available organic produce for a shrinking market of cooks who can summon a Blue Apron box to their door with a twitch of the thumb (as Christians pointed out).
This is a deadly impasse for small farmers. Kat Becker (Cattail Organics) said, “People are expecting more, which is totally reasonable … farmers need to do a better job.” That rings in my ears like the apology of an abused spouse.
Readers, please do not romanticize farming while withdrawing the loyalty that originally made the CSA model work. Respect your farmer or enjoy the bounty of the corporate-agri-industrial food complex!
Sarah White
Madison
