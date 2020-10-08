 Skip to main content
Sarah Schulz: Barb Dittrich will support reopening our schools for in-person learning

Dear Editor: I’m hearing a lot of candidates talking about being pro-education while also not supporting the reopening our schools. How can one be pro-education yet support an inferior education at the same time? The answer is simple — they can’t.

This is why I support Barb Dittrich for the 38th Assembly District. A mother herself, she knows that full in-person education is what our children deserve. She understands that while virtual options should be given to families that can’t make in-person education work, most students need in-person education to thrive and reach their full potential.

While some candidates talk about being pro-education, Barb Dittrich actually is.

Sarah Schulz

Cambridge

