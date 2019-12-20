Sarah Miller: 'Hamilton' will prove to be a definitive work of art

Dear Editor: In a letter published Dec. 12, Gary Kriewald claims that the Broadway musical "Hamilton" hasn't "contributed a single blockbuster song to the heritage of American musical theater." Mr. Kriewald supports this claim by stating that he hasn't found himself "humming an unforgettable tune" after seeing it.
Well, Mr. Kriewald's experience is certainly not universal. Both my husband and I have found ourselves constantly humming multiple unforgettable tunes since seeing the show. Songs like "My Shot," "Wait For It," "History Has Its Eyes On You," "The Room Where It Happens," "Washington On Your Side," and the absolutely delightful "You'll Be Back" are standouts for us. And that's not to mention the numerous musical themes woven throughout the show that don't headline their own song, yet keep running through our heads.
It's true that "Hamilton" is not constructed in a traditional Broadway style and incorporates both rap and R&B musical styling. Perhaps it was inevitable that some Broadway fans like Mr. Kriewald, whose favorite shows include mid-20th century examples like "Oklahoma" and "South Pacific," might not appreciate Lin-Manuel Miranda's visionary, multiracial, patriotic masterpiece. But I think it's safe to say that the music of "Hamilton" is lodging itself solidly in the American culture and will prove to be a definitive early 21st century work of art.
Sarah Miller
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.