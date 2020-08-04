Sarah Guenther: Joan Ballweg is a true public servant

Dear Editor: My name is Sarah Guenther. I have been involved in Green Lake County Government since 1987 for the past 33 years and as a law enforcement officer and Register of Deeds.
I met Joan Baldwin in 1987 at a Republican meeting. Joan is one of a kind. Her commitment to public service has not wavered all these years and she always takes the time to go to local events. Joan attends many senior meetings, picnics, local business events and school functions. Rep. Ballweg is the only local elected official who offers scholarships to local youth for college as well.
I refer to Rep. Ballweg as “Joan”, because I have had the privilege of having a personal relationship with her all these years. I have her cell phone number and can call her anytime with a concern or problem.
As Register of Deeds, Rep. Ballweg has reached out to my office to help local constituents with property questions or vital records issues. Joan always finds the answer, and responds quickly.
One of Rep. Ballweg’s biggest attributes is her ability to hear a local issue that could be presented to the Legislature in a bill to better her constituents’ lives. I have worked with Rep. Ballweg the past five years on 10 bills, nine of which she got passed.
That is an extraordinary percentage to get passed through the Legislature, normally it is between 15-19%. The reason it is so high, is because Joan works tirelessly to get them passed.
Two examples of the bills that she has helped me get passed are, sheriff’s deed legislation to protect our communities from not having deed recorded after a sheriff’s sale. This was a statewide problem that led to people living in homes they didn’t own and not paying taxes. The second and most important was, statewide issuance of vital records. Prior to this bill’s passage, if you were born in Milwaukee, or married in Bayfield, you would have to go back to the occurrence county. Now you can get these vital records anywhere in the state! This was such a “historic” piece of legislation, especially in light of COVID-19 and courthouses around the state closing. The state register recently retired and said she was most proud of being a part of statewide issuance of vital records.
“Joan," Rep. Ballweg will be a great state senator and has worked tirelessly for our district. I am proud to support Rep. Ballweg for the Senate to be your next state senator!
Sarah Guenther
Green Lake County Register of Deeds
