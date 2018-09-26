Dear Editor: I am horrified at ICE’s presence in our community and their terrorizing of the people who live here. Ultimately it doesn’t matter to me whether they are here legally or illegally, the immigrants in Madison do not deserve incarceration and being torn away from their families. They do not deserve to live in fear. This isn’t about “upholding the law.” This is about persecuting people of Hispanic descent. This is about the madness of bigotry that has infected our government.
The president of the United States has made no secret of his disdain for these people fleeing horrors in their home countries. There are reports that the federal government is now going so far as to revoke passports and citizenship of full citizens who happen to be Hispanic. This is insane, and should quell any doubts about the federal government’s racist intentions.
I am calling on the local Madison government to do more than wring their hands, and to do something to protect Hispanic residents. The time to stand up to this persecution is now.
Sarah Coombs
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.