Dear Editor: I was excited to hear when Angela Jenkins announced she was running for Madison City Council District 15. Angela will serve her community by collaborating with leaders, bringing the community together and supporting environmentally sustainable policies. She is a thoughtful person, who listens to everyone in her community and goes out of her way to hear everyone’s voice.
I had the privilege of meeting Angela when we both served on the Lake Edge Neighborhood board. During that time, I saw the neighborhood thrive, more people attended meetings and events, and a wider variety of events were planned. She connected the neighborhood with the experts and city leaders when the neighborhood had questions regarding sidewalks, developments and crime. She was able to stay impartial, listen to the overall voice of the neighborhood, and provide reasonable positions. I have no doubt in my mind that Angela would be able to continue building on collaboration and community in this role.
Sara Strehlow
Verona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.