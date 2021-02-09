Sara Cutler: Wisconsin schools need a leader like Sheila Briggs

Dear Editor: I have been a public school educator for 24 years, but no year has been like this one. 2020 has taught us what could be possible: Zoom classrooms, teaching from anywhere there’s a signal and reaching through the screen to develop relationships with our students. With a new educational future on the horizon, I believe that Sheila Briggs is the right person to lead Wisconsin toward what is possible in public education.
Sheila knows that not every student in our state has the same opportunities. Students in rural communities are not getting the same opportunities. Families in poverty do not have the same opportunities. Wisconsin’s Black students are not getting the same opportunities. We need to do better in Wisconsin. We need to universally provide access to a quality education based on equity and fairness, not on a child’s ZIP code.
I am supporting Sheila Briggs for state superintendent and this is why you should too:
Sheila Briggs has focused her professional life on students and their families. She was a teacher and a principal, and now serves as assistant state superintendent.
Sheila Briggs understands that districts cannot just fall back into old patterns as students return to classrooms.
Sheila knows the pandemic will undoubtedly widen the already unconscionable achievement gap and she sees our schools suffer inequities in funding, a growing teacher shortage and the digital divide.
Sheila’s background and experience offer Wisconsin residents a unique opportunity to elect a leader who actually understands what it will take to bring fairness and equity to all our children, teachers and schools.
All Wisconsin schools, students, teachers and communities need a leader like Sheila Briggs.
Vote Briggs on Feb. 16 in the spring primary. Vote for Sheila Briggs to be our next state superintendent.
Sara Cutler
Madison
