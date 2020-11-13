Sara Bringman: Why isn't MMSD investing more in teachers?

Dear Editor: The Madison Metropolitan School District, like so many districts across the state and country, continues to struggle to “cultivate a work environment that attracts, develops and retains top talent and diversify its workforce to be more reflective of the student body."
A culture of teacher-bashing by our previous governor(s) and current Legislature has discouraged many of our best and brightest students to consider education as a career. Several of our highest-needs areas (eliminating the academic disparities in student achievement amongst Black and Latinx students and their white peers, the delivery of special education, meeting the needs of bilingual students, etc.) are being filled by staff on provisional licenses, or remain under-represented in the workforce. Teaching during a pandemic has only served to exacerbate an already difficult situation.
It is for this reason that, as a group of retired teachers, we are stupefied by the MMSD Board of Education’s decision on Oct. 26 to offer only a 0.5% increase to the base wage. We need to incentivize, not discourage, people from entering this essential field.
We found this especially baffling given the district’s ability to meet the 1.81% cost of living adjustment allowed under Act 10 and being requested by Madison Teachers (MTI) in their most recent negotiations. MMSD saved $5.8 million since initiating a hiring freeze at the start of the current school year. This alone is enough to fund a 1.81% increase to the base. The District’s Fund 10 balance has been increased by 40%, from $49.5 million to $70 million, since the 2017-18 school year. The District has been able to save $10 million by shifting insurance costs to employees. What is the rationale behind stubbornly refusing to meet a minimal increase in base wage?
Sara Bringman
Madison
