Sara Bringman: MTI racial justice efforts are commendable

Dear Editor: As we begin February’s Black History Month and, perhaps more importantly, Black Lives Matter in Schools Week of Action, MTI-Retired’s Board is proud of initiatives taken by Madison Teachers, Inc. around racial justice. MTI’s Solidarity for Social and Racial Justice series supports both the unlearning and the relearning of our country’s full history, as well as learning ways to dismantle systemic oppression in education. The series has been designed based on both need and interest of the MTI membership. It has been well attended and well received. In November, reporter Scott Girard wrote for the Capital Times about the racial justice work MTI is leading. This week, staff across the district are rolling out the material shared at MTI’s December’s Racial Justice Saturday, Planning for Black Lives Matter in Schools Week of Action. And, schools throughout the district have coordinated book groups around the issue of racial justice coordinated by MTI, including "We Want to Do More Than Survive," "The Little Book of Restorative Justice in Education" and "Teaching for Black Lives." All of these initiatives have been under the leadership of Kerry Motoviloff, a longtime MMSD educator, currently leading this project on behalf of MTI with the support of the NEA (National Education Association). We applaud all of these efforts. Our union makes us proud.
Sara Bringman
President, MTI-Retired
Madison
