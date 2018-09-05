Dear Editor: Let's be real here: There is no "Catholic genocide" in the U.S., but there are plenty of real hate crimes committed against the LGBT community. Nobody is banning Catholics from the military, or refusing to serve Catholic wedding cakes, or even targeting them for violent crimes, but we can't say the same for the LGBT community, can we?
Sara Barlow
Janesville
