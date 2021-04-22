Sara Andrews: Don't evict people camping in Reindahl Park

Dear Editor: I strongly oppose the eviction (scheduled for May 9) of the people living without homes currently camping in Reindahl Park. We have a long history of pushing our unhoused residents to the margins and out of sight; it’s appalling that unhoused people continue to be treated as a cosmetic issue instead of as Madison citizens.
There are approximately 30 people living in Reindahl Park, as well as multiple companion animals, all of whom are burdened heavily by this decision and have very little voice in Madison.
Existing shelters do not meet the needs of this population. Problems include: family separation, companion animal separation, mental wellness challenges (especially PTSD), violence at shelters, addiction issues, prior bans from shelters, and of course, COVID-19. Several of the people currently camping in Reindahl Park were already evicted from McPike Park, which was much closer to needed services.
"If individual housing options are not available, allow people who are living unsheltered or in encampments to remain where they are." — CDC guidelines
The city should be doing more, not less, to meet the CDC guidelines by providing better sanitation, regular garbage collection and handwashing stations.
We can't just keep shifting the problem around the city. Please join me in contacting the Madison Common Council and Mayor Rhodes-Conway to ask that this eviction be halted.
Sara Andrews
Madison
