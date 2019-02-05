Dear Editor: We need nonpartisan redistricting and fair maps in Wisconsin. It is embarrassing that we are now the most gerrymandered state in the nation. The majority of Wisconsin citizens want a nonpartisan process for creating voting districts. The majority of Wisconsin counties have passed resolutions calling for state government to draw fair election maps. Our neighbor Iowa has such a law that we could learn from.
There is a proposal called the Hansen-Vining bill going before our state Legislature that would set up a fair nonpartisan method of drawing voting districts.
Please contact your state Assembly member and your state senator and plead with them to support this change in how Wisconsin draws voting district maps. You can find out how to contact them at: legis.wisconsin.gov.
Sandy and Craig Brooks
Buffalo City
