Sandra Weames: Canadians urge U.S. voters to stand up to tyranny

Dear Editor: Hi neighbours. I’m appealing to you about your upcoming election.
Like most of you worried for the future of your children and your health, I see a much graver future should Trump and his toadies find a way to grab a victory in this election, the most consequential of our lifetime.
I feel compelled to reach out to you on behalf of Canadians and those around the world who are cheering for you to stand up to tyranny and keep your republic in a growing state of democracy. With a constitutional crisis looming, I believe a Trump victory would be a win only for the affluent and the bigots. For "we the people," it would be a monumental loss.
Trump and the GOP are doing everything possible to rig the election. When he accuses the Democrats of doing the same thing, that is an example of projection, what psychologists define as taking your own uncomfortable emotions or traits and attributing them to someone else.
One of the biggest and most dangerous of Trump’s projections is his idea that peaceful protesters are domestic terrorists. Trump is the more likely culprit on this score with his support of white supremacy and right-wing militias.
Trump knows that he is a criminal so now, projecting once more, he is screaming that Joe Biden is a criminal.
Make no mistake: whether or not you vote for him, Trump has no regard for you. His focus is on the money and on himself. Remember the proverb: Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Don’t be fooled twice.
With hundreds of thousands of people dying from COVID-19, the 2020 election is a referendum on the soul of America. Trump will rid you of your health care, your dignity and more.
Sandra Weames
Campbell River, British Columbia
