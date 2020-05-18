Sandra Saul: Wishing things were different does not make it so

Dear Editor: I was out the other day, the real world, the second time in a month and a half!

I cannot believe how many people do not social distance or wear face masks! I get it, it was a beautiful day.

We are, I believe, at the beginning of a most challenging time in history; I say this as someone whose daughter works in infectious disease research, someone who attended a program at a Mt. Sinai hospital with an overflow of COVID-19 patients currently.We still need massive testing and antibody testing.

This is a fast moving enemy we can’t see or predict, and wishing it were not so does not make it such.

Our John Wayne American way, the "I do what I want when I want" does not serve us well.

This is very real and not just a moment.

Sandra Saul

Madison

