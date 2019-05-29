Dear Editor: Yes, Madison is still beautiful and desirable and innovative. Yet I want to know what has happened to the "cool" caring Madison? Where have some of the "forward" folks migrated? Granted, I'm older reflecting back.
This was a good place for me to come to as a bell-bottomed t-shirted college student. It was full of idea makers and artists, a good place for me to come as a Danish socialist (not woke). It was a good home for me as an artist, organic gardener, writer and teacher. It was a city with affordable housing, a strong vibrant working class as well as affluence and poverty.
I knew middle-class working people at Oscar Mayer and Rayovac. My first husband's mom could support two boys here alone.
It seems it is time to talk and act on affordability and diversity. It's time to talk new energy sources, renewed innovation.
It's time for the undoing of the Act 10 era reforms that were cruel and regressive and broke some working men and women.
This is a techie place, yes, but we also make things like great food products and testing products. This new Madison should include the middle class that the Democrats are trying to rally and activate.
Sandra Saul
Madison
