Dear Editor: Each time a major construction project proceeds we lose businesses. Maybe we need to analyze construction impacts and models. The loss of businesses on Monroe Street is concerning; we have a new spacious street and shuttered businesses. This is a replication of the East Washington and Johnson Street projects.
If we want to shop local and encourage local business we have to facilitate their survival. We have to shop at businesses like Orange Tree, Zip/Dang, and Art Gecko. Monroe Street still has a local flavor and has unique character.
I like driving and walking the new Monroe Street but I will miss some businesses and restaurants.
Sandra Saul
Madison
