Sandra Saul: We have to hold onto love

Dear Editor: I read the piece by Maureen Dowd over and over again about kicking the virus’s tuchus!
Something Andrew Cuomo said about being home alone or isolated alone resonated. We have to reach out to each other; leave chalk messages, text or Skype friends and neighbors, and write love letters to strangers. My body and spirit ache to hold someone someone(s) I cannot hold currently so I have so many conversations with the future and past me and my loving old cat Leo. We have to hold onto love, keep calm and all that because this too passes.
Sandra Saul
Madison
